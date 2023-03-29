December 20, 2002 — March 18, 2023
Nathaniel “Nate” Neil Callaway
Generous, selfless, loyal and an Aggie through and through.
Nate was driven and overwhelmingly kindhearted and will be remembered for the lasting impressions he made.
Although born in Waco, Nate grew up in his small, rural hometown, Whitney. Throughout his life, Nate had an immense passion for the outdoors, nature and animals. As a child, Nate dreamt of the simple life, depicted in his favorite western TV shows and movies. At an early age, Nate displayed many talents and passions, but William “Jay” and Misti Callaway, his parents, and his brother, Zach, said Nate was ultimately focused on success.
“He wanted to do great things with his life,” Jay said. “It honestly wasn’t for his personal gain. He talked off about using any success he gained to help his family and those less fortunate.”
Jay said Nate was a hard worker with an entrepreneurial mindset. When Nate was 16, he and Zach bought a set of cows for Nate to take care of. Looking for a business to start improving his future, Nate also raised his own hay, along with helping his Pappaw cut, rake, bale and haul hay.
Alongside his interest in business, Nate was also an exceptional athlete throughout his entire childhood, his parents said. He had a profound love of golf, baseball, basketball and football, ultimately proving to be a difficult opponent for those he faced. In high school, Nate was a four-year varsity basketball player and a four-year starter on his baseball team. He won many All-District level honors, and he often traveled with his team.
Before attending Texas A&M, Nate worked over the summer to save up money. One day, Nate called his aunt, a principal of a high school, and said he wanted to make a donation to the school. Initially, she rejected the money from her nephew, but Nate was insistent and left $600 in her mailbox to help students buy back-to-school supplies if they could afford it.
Nate should have been saving for college, and didn’t have tons of money, but he wanted to give what he had, Jay said.
Nate had a curious mind and worked hard throughout high school, thriving in higher-level honors classes. His efforts paid off when he was accepted into A&M. In the fall of 2021, Nate was admitted as a construction science major but aspired to be in the Mays finance program. Unable to transfer due to its strict admission timeline, Nate changed his major to agricultural economics. After graduation, Nate hoped to enter the investment banking or finance industry.
Initially, Nate was nervous about attending A&M after his New Student Conference, but he soon discovered one of his favorite things: Aggie football.
“It took him one football game, and he was hooked,” Jay said. “He was right on in there with them. He became passionate about A&M very quickly, and he talked about it all the time … He didn’t miss a game the two years he was there.”
While at A&M, Nate continued to make a lasting impression on those around him.
In the fall of 2022, Nate was a sophomore and rushed to join the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Invited to join Kappa Sigma, Jay said Nate was blessed to meet some of his best friends and his girlfriend, Ashley Beardmore. Nate and Ashley began dating in November 2022, and he was looking forward to where their relationship would lead.
“He worked as hard in our relationship as he [did] in everything else,” Beardmore said. “He did everything he could possible for me. Anything I needed, he went above and beyond to do it for me.”
Beardmore said Nate did everything he could for other people, no matter what it was, he wanted to help others.
In Kappa Sigma, Nate met one of his best friends, Marshall Ku, whom he planned to move in with later this year for the fall semester.
“He was probably one of the most hardworking, respectful people I’ve ever met in my life,” Ku said. “I’m so proud to say he’s one of the best friends I made since I’ve been in college.”
Nate was a God-oriented, vibrant Aggie who exemplified all of the Core Values, Ku said.
“He’s a very traditional person, I used to always call him an old man,” Ku said. “He would always show up to the library with a tiny old computer, a mouse, a pen and a notepad. He has old-man characteristics.”
Nate wanted to live a godly, simple and faithful life, Beardmore said.
Nate is missed beyond any words could express. He was a faithful believer, and his family knows where he is now, his father said.
“He strove for excellence in everything he did,” Jay said.
