Silver Taps: Madison Taylor Dovie Hall

June 4, 2001 — April 28, 2023
When she walked into a room, she lit it up with her personality.
Madison Hall was an inquisitive student, kind-hearted friend and valued member of her community.
Madison was known for volunteering, particularly in livestock education and showmanship. Madison’s father, Spence Hall, said when asked to help teach classes for money, Madison would do it for free. Madison also assisted special needs children by helping them compete in livestock shows.
“I’ll never forget the first time her kid won, they both cried,” Madison’s mother, Tammy, said. “She said, ‘Mom, I don’t even know why I’m crying.’ They were both so excited.”
Madison always had a passion for animals, raising goats, sheep, cattle, rabbits and pigs for Future Farmers of America and Texas 4-H. She also rescued stray cats, dogs and even a parrot. Tammy said she began to keep puppy formula in the freezer “at all times” in case Madison brought one home.
Madison’s corgi, Gus, accompanied her to College Station and was her “absolute best friend.”
“Maddie was on the floor whelping pups with me,” Spence said. “And when Gus came out, she just automatically knew that was the one she was keeping.”
Madison planned to attend Texas A&M at an early age and always considered it her “plan A.” Tammy said Madison’s love for A&M could be traced back to attending livestock judging camps and events in Aggieland.
At A&M, Madison pursued a degree in animal science, worked at the Swine Center, was heavily involved in research, the meat judging team and other extracurriculars. Madison was set to attend Tarleton to get her master’s degree after graduation.
“She had over 650 people attend her memorial,” Tammy said. “That was a testament to her personality and the kind of person she was, the many people she touched,” Spence added.
The Madison Taylor Dovie Hall ‘23 Endowed Scholarship fund has been established in her honor and will provide scholarships to students seeking an undergraduate degree in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. According to the Texas A&M Foundation, nearly $60,000 has been officially raised as of writing.
“Her classmates started out with just a thousand dollars, and it grew from there,” Tammy said.
Tammy and Spence said they were grateful for everyone who donated to the scholarship fund.
“Not only was [Madison] able to help [by teaching] and by being an organ donor, she and everyone who’s given will be able to help the school and upcoming Aggies with this scholarship,” Spence said. “She would be so proud of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.