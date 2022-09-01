Silver Taps: Audrey Arballo Valim

Audrey’s older brother, Henrique Valim, said her passion to attend Texas A&M began as early as middle school and later influenced his decision to also apply and graduate from the university in 2019 with a bachelor’s in biomedical sciences.
Audrey was majoring in allied health with hopes of getting a master’s in nursing and becoming a nurse practitioner, Henrique said. After their mom’s sudden passing in 2009, Henrique said they were both drawn to the medical field and grew closer to each other.
“I think when we lost our mother, it really helped solidify our relationship moving forward and really, from that moment on, we were best friends,” Henrique said.
Audrey loved A&M and its traditions; standing in the student section, attending Midnight Yell and holding the door open for people in the Memorial Student Center, Henrique said.
“She always went out of her way to make sure that she was holding doors open for people and talking to them as they went in,” Henrique said. “Being a friendly face and [giving] a smile can do a lot for people, even if they’re strangers and you don’t know them. I think she really believed that.”
In an application for a student organization, Henrique said Audrey wrote the following message:
“In small acts of kindness, whether it is telling a joke, holding the door open for someone or sharing a smile, I aspire to be cheerful and optimistic every day. I strongly believe that our thoughts and actions influence those around you and that your own thoughts influence the way you act. By thinking positive thoughts, I can encourage others to do the same.”
Audrey was a member of Sophomores Leading on Promoting Equality, or SLOPE, at A&M where she met industrial engineering senior Christian Castellano.
“I was actually put into her family, so she was considered my ‘mom,’” Castellano said in an email to The Battalion. “Our family was a tight-knit group, and we had hangouts often. Audrey and I got super close through this.”
Henrique said one of his favorite memories was when Castellano, Audrey and himself took a road trip to New Orleans. The first night there, Henrique said Audrey befriended some ladies next to them at a local bar.
“[Audrey] went to the bar to give our orders and she started talking to the ladies next to her and for the rest of the night they bonded and were dancing,” Henrique said. “That story particularly speaks to her as a human being because I don’t think she ever felt out of place in any room she walked in.”
Castellano said the New Orleans trip was one of her favorite memories with Audrey as well.
“We sang our hearts out and talked the whole ride there,” Castellano said. “That whole trip was filled with fun memories and I often think about our time there together.”
Audrey put love into everything she did and was there at the drop of a hat for anyone who needed her, Castellano said.
“Audrey was a light in many people’s lives,” Castellano said. “I miss her so much. She made a huge impact on my life and many other people’s lives. I’m so glad she’s getting recognized. She really deserves it.”
