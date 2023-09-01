Silver Taps: Andrew Thomas Henges

September 17, 2003 — April 29, 2023
Andrew always looked to better himself by being uncommon amongst uncommon people.
Every single Aggie Core Value lined up with Andrew perfectly, his older brother William Henges said, but his Loyalty stands out slightly above the others.
“Being his older brother, it was really cool watching him grow up, and one thing he always was was loyal to his friends,” William said. “He was never one to talk down to people, talk down behind people’s back or anything like that … He was someone who was always a man of his word and he was loyal to his people to the end, for sure.”
Growing up, the two were the average brothers who enjoyed playing intense video games, William said. This past year, the two attended Texas A&M at the same time, which allowed William to see a new side of Andrew, he said.
“Over this last year, it was just super cool to see him — obviously he had been growing up before then — [meeting] all these new people [at] A&M,” William said. “Just seeing the person that he had become over this last year, really, and how he had flourished into who he was.”
Andrew became particularly interested in poker towards the end of high school and throughout his freshman year of college, William said.
“I’d go over to his house and he’d be on the couch watching poker videos from like 2003,” William said. “It was just something that him and his boys always did, whether it was his fraternity brothers and they went to someone’s house and played, or his high school friends and they would all meet up.”
William remarked that while Andrew had various hobbies and enjoyed spending time with his friends, he also took school very seriously and made all A’s his entire life.
“I think the lowest grade he ever had was like a 94, and he was pissed about it, I mean genuinely furious about it,” William said. “He was always so focused on what he enjoyed.”
Andrew followed in the footsteps of William, his father and grandfather by coming to A&M. During his time here, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
“Growing up, my dad always took us to games, so we’d always go to Midnight Yell before,” William said. “Sometimes, when we were younger, he’d be so confused as to why my dad was keeping us up until midnight. As time grew … he realized, ‘Oh hey, it’s not just a weird place with a bunch of traditions, they’re really cool,’ and he realized he was meant to be here.”
Andrew played defensive line and defensive end on the Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School football team his freshman, sophomore and junior year. The Kelly Bulldogs retired his jersey on Aug. 25, William said. After a head injury, Andrew took up weight training with his stepfather his senior year.
“His senior quote was, ‘You want to be uncommon amongst uncommon people,’ by David Goggins,” William said. “I feel like it was kind of perfect. He wanted to be the top of the tier. He believed that whatever he put his mind to, he would be the one that would finish the race first.”
