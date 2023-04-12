Growing up, I always wanted to be a part of a big family with meaningful traditions. Little did I know Texas A&M would be just that.
It was March 9, 2021 when I received the best news during the midst of COVID-19: my acceptance letter into A&M. It was a true moment of excitement where I began my studies as an ag communications/journalism major that summer.
As a first generation Aggie, I did not know what to expect. I studied through the many traditions that I was so excited to know and understand.
I knew there was a lot I wanted to accomplish during what little time I had left because I came in as a transfer. I have made the most of it and took advantage of every opportunity that this university has offered me.
As a reporter for The Battalion, I have grown to meet some amazing people, and I have been offered lifetime opportunities. I have attended career fair after career fair where I am now able to say I have accepted an internship of my dreams at Ball Horticultural Company.
I could not have been able to face challenges and roadblocks without my Aggie family who has continued to support me and helped to make me a better person. I truly know what it is like to have a big family who is supportive, caring and helpful as my fellow Aggies have shown me.
If someone would have told me five years ago that this is where my life would lead, I wouldn’t have believed them. I was unsure about what university would be the best fit for me, so I continued my studies at a community college.
It was my first Aggie football game that I knew I did not want to be anywhere else. From that point on, I was eager to get that acceptance letter in the mail.
I met with an A&M advisor my freshman year who helped me look through some majors and career paths that best fit my interests.
I drove into one of the many parking garages, scared to get out of my car and not know what I was doing. I had to stop a few people to make sure I was headed in the right direction. The first words were ‘Howdy’ along with a big smile and an offer to help.
I arrived at my destination to notice that I had scheduled the visit for the next week. The advisor allowed me to come in early to discuss those career choices without any hesitation.
The first time I was on campus by myself made me feel so loved and appreciated.
To my Mom and bonus Dad, I cannot thank you enough for all the support you both provided me throughout this journey. I have always been able to rely on you both, and for that I am so appreciative. I love y’all so much and I am blessed to have y’all in my life.
It is now time to get this Aggie bling and fulfill every A&M student’s dream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.