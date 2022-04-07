I wish I could say I have a story about the life-changing moment I decided to come to Texas A&M after knowing nothing about it and then having a spiritual experience visiting campus or something, but I can’t. I literally had an “I spit up on t.u.” bib as a baby.
After a lengthy admission process and anxiously refreshing my application page all senior fall semester, I got into A&M on Christmas Eve 2018. I was in my bedroom, packing for what — I didn’t know at the time — was going to be my last Christmas at my grandparents’ house in Olney, where I had spent every holiday for the last 18 years.
I remember logging onto my application portal in-between putting clothes in my bag, expecting the usual “Decision awaiting,” when I saw the words “Congratulations Kathryn! Welcome to the Aggie Family!” scrawled across the screen. I remember feeling my heart stop.
That Christmas Eve is one I will always treasure — getting to celebrate continuing the Miller Aggie lineage with those I love most was a euphoric yet bittersweet experience. It was the last time the extended Miller family of 25-plus was together before my grandmother passed three weeks later that following January, and my grandfather that following June, just days after I graduated high school. I like to think they stuck around to see me finally become an Aggie and achieve these milestones.
I came to A&M in the fall of 2019, and the ounce of normalcy I experienced in college before the pandemic was magical. I was in awe that I was actually here, and casually passed parts of Aggieland I grew up idolizing, like the lot next to Olsen Field where my family tailgates, on my way to class.
That semester, I had many new and exhilarating college experiences such as my first football game as a student, meeting some of my best friends in my freshman dorm, Rudder Hall, my first Midnight Yell and my first (not so exhilarating) 8 a.m.
Flash forward a few months, amid being home during the COVID-19 lockdown. While doing BIOL 111 homework, I decided enough was enough and chose to stop following the pre-med track to begin pursuing my actual academic passions — reading and writing. This decision led me to apply to The Battalion in October 2020, where I went from being a weekly staff writer to becoming an editor the following summer.
This momentary decision to start pursuing my academic passions, as dramatic as it may seem, changed the trajectory of my life. It allowed me to finally sprout, and I grew immensely more confident as a student, as a journalist and as a person.
As a Life & Arts writer and editor, I’ve had the opportunity to meet and learn the stories of many incredible students and members of the Bryan-College Station community. And while my time as a journalist at a student-led publication is provisional, this ring will allow me to connect with and learn the stories of other Aggies for the rest of my life. Bonding with a stranger over A&M after comparing the iconic gold on our right hands, just like I watched my dad do growing up, is definitely something I’m looking forward to.
To my mom, I can’t thank you enough for the support and love you’ve given me — I would never, ever be here without you. You go above and beyond to make sure my needs are met and are the reason I am the person I am today.
To Kristina, I can’t even begin to describe how important you are to me, I love you and am so lucky to have you.
To Seychell, It’s so special that my randomly picked freshman year roommate ended up being my platonic soulmate and essentially an extension of myself, you understand me like nobody else. I wouldn’t have survived college without you.
To my dad, Class of 1991, You’re my very best friend. Thank you for raising your little girl around the Spirit of Aggieland. Your endless hours of work and sacrifice to ensure my success is something I’ll never forget, and there’s nobody else I’d rather present me with my gold.
And to Nana and Poppy, I wish you were still here, but I’m so grateful you were there for every other special moment. I trust you’ll be watching over this Friday.
A&M has been everything I’ve dreamed of and more. This ring doesn’t just symbolize 90 hours. Apart from the hours of studying and reading and writing and stressing, it represents every moment and achievement I have had and will have as an Aggie, from Christmas Eve 2018 until the day my name is called at Muster. It will be my constant.
Hopefully, it was worth the wait.
Kathryn Miller is a psychology junior and Life & Arts editor for The Battalion.
