I can’t say I’ve waited for this moment my entire life.
Growing up, I didn’t have a clue where I wanted to attend college. The only thing I knew about college was that pretty much all of my cousins went to Sam Houston State — which was a big no for me. You know, I had to be different.
So when I started my journey as a first generation college student at the greatest university in Texas, you could say the day I would receive my Aggie Gold was pretty far down the list of things I needed to figure out.
But the day has finally come, and I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited.
I can’t thank my family enough for the encouragement and love they’ve shown me throughout the last three years. They’ve always believed in me, even at my lowest.
To my mom and dad, thank you both for everything you’ve given me. The good raising, the opportunities, the encouragement and the support I so graciously needed. To my brother, Colby, thanks for showing up for all of my “sentimental” moments. To my memaw, thank you for taking me in and supporting me unconditionally, from my senior year of high school and beyond.
To my nanaw, I hope you’re looking down on me and smiling, even if I’m not a Bearkat like the rest of the family — I’d say being an Aggie is just a little bit better. And finally, to the rest of my family and friends, thank you for letting me be the Aggie out of all of us. It’s a title I’m very proud to have.
Being able to look down and see my very own piece of A&M on my right hand, every day for the rest of my life, is nerve wracking beyond belief. Because with that ring comes the pressure of upholding the values and reputation of a university that has helped shape me beyond the little girl from Madisonville I always saw myself to be.
Although wearing my ring will be a huge responsibility to uphold, I’m ready for it. I’m ready to have a physical symbol of my hard work and achievements, because Aggieland is a special place I never saw myself getting to call home.
Now let’s see how this ring dunk treats me.
Shelby McVey is a journalism senior and audience engagement editor at The Battalion.
