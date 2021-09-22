Growing up in College Station, there were a few things my parents made sure to drill into my head. Always get groceries before the college kids come into town. Avoid campus and the surrounding area because of traffic. Don’t try to go out to eat on a game night at any restaurant that has a TV; you’ll likely be waiting for hours.
Since childhood, I’ve been connected to Texas A&M in little ways. I remember my neighbor, little sister and I pretending to be cheerleaders, coming up with chants for the Aggies and doing shaky thigh-stands in our driveway. I performed ballet, tap and jazz numbers in Rudder Auditorium, soaked in hairspray and too much red lipstick for any six-year-old. As a reward for reading so many books throughout the semester, my elementary school gave out tickets to A&M basketball games. When I was in high school, we had field trips to A&M almost every year.
My interaction with A&M became something expected, something mundane. I lacked excitement about the school so many of my friends’ parents worked at, the school my parents had always expected me to attend. Instead, I hoped to attend That One School in Austin, which I’ve been advised not to mention by name.
My story is similar to that of many applicants when it comes to that particular school — I didn’t get in. Though my dreams were slightly crushed, I made my peace with going to A&M. I accepted my admission and signed up for a New Student Conference. It was in this time of acceptance during my senior year of high school that I began to notice that some of the best people in my life are Aggies: my dad, Steve Discher, Class of 1987; my favorite teacher, Wayne Stone, Class of 1977; and my neighbor — more like a sister — Brittany Scott, Class of 2021.
These people, along with the group of freshmen on my Fish Camp bus, helped me see how lucky I am to have grown up in College Station alongside such great people and meaningful traditions.
Though A&M wasn’t my top choice initially, I couldn’t be happier or more thankful that this is where I ended up. I will wear my Aggie gold and remember those Aggies I hold in such high esteem. My Aggie Ring will bind me to my hometown heroes and all of the incredible Aggies I’ve come to know.
Thank you to my family and friends for the constant love and support. More specifically, thank you to my parents, Steve and Carolyn, for teaching me all the best lessons about this town and being just the overall best.
Lauren Discher is an English senior and Special Sections editor for The Battalion.
