Aggie: The name I never thought I would hold. I grew up in Amarillo, a flat yellow landscape of a town with the harsh winds of the Texas panhandle, and little to no green in sight. High school was competitive, and I surely wasn’t in the top 10 percent of my class, but I tried my best with the cards I was dealt. During my last months in high school, I found myself longing for a fresh start, particularly a galaxy far, far away, but I had to settle for eight hours away in College Station.
I became a “Blinndergartener,” spending a year and a half at Blinn College. I would often drive from my apartment to class and pass by stunning Kyle Field in awe at the giant maroon and white A&M sign plastered on the southeast side of the stadium. Then, I experienced my first Aggie football game. Why are people holding towels? What is a War Hymn? Who are the men dressed in all white? These are questions I thought to myself, and once I learned the answers to all of them from the friendly Aggies around me, I desperately wanted to be a part of the 12th Man.
Texas A&M was never on my radar when it came to school; I never thought I would be accepted until I told myself I would. After I made myself this promise, I drove to James Avery on Texas Avenue and bought myself a cursive “K” ring to remind myself daily of my hard work and what I was striving for. I still wear this silver ring to this day.
I found myself happy when it came to school and pursuing what I love most: writing and film. I have my dad to thank for my love of film, his constant support and almost irritating discipline to constantly grow in my skill set. I never would have found my passion for writing if it weren’t for my mother, and every time I feel butterflies when I write an article, I have her to thank for this. Through all the hardships, my parents have shown me patience and understanding, which I wouldn’t trade for the world.
My entire college experience is possible because of the financial and emotional support from my Pop. Sadly, he passed away before I could tell him I made it into A&M, but I know he knows I made it here. Even though he will not be physically present on my Ring Day, I know he is proud of how far I have come. My Pop once said, “When you go to college, go for what makes you happy.”
Texas A&M’s foundation is built on tradition, and after spending most of my time as a transfer at this school over Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been looking forward to this specific tradition for years. As a bittersweet moment, only one person can put my ring on my finger and, as tradition says, it is supposed to be a person of significance in your life. Not everybody at this university can instantly pick the most important person in their life because they all are important. A&M traditions are an amazing experience, but what’s to stop us from making new traditions on top of the old, that can include all sorts of people from different backgrounds?
After 90 hours of headaches, late-night study sessions, thousands of cups of coffee and many friendships later, I have officially reached the first real goal I set for myself in life — receiving my Aggie Ring. I am insanely proud of myself and the person I have become. I am thrilled to celebrate and trade my cursive “K” ring for my Aggie Gold at 1 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Thank you, Brandon, Maddie, Emma, Makayla, Madison and William — you guys are my rock.
Thank you, Kaki, Mema and Papa — your love as grandparents will always guide me.
Thank you, Turtle, Lyndsey, Kiki, Jennifer and Colby — as aunts and uncles your joyous spirits have kept me going.
Katen Adams is a journalism senior and arts criticism writer at The Battalion.
