The Texas A&M women’s club soccer team will compete in the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association Regional, or NIRSA, tournament in Round Rock from April 15-16.
The team had a repeat undefeated spring season mirroring the fall 2022 season when it advanced to nationals. The team finished the regular season 3-0 with a win against Tarleton State University in Stephenville on April 2. Game times and opponents for the NIRSA regional tournament are yet to be determined.
This tournament is both important and exciting because it will be the last time the team’s seniors will play together before graduating, nursing sophomore Rosa Candelario, the team’s social officer, said.
“Anytime we play a team and things may not go our way to begin with, we never let it defeat us,” Candelario said. “We make sure to adapt and persevere to play a good game.”
Finance freshman and defensive player Mattison Gonzales said she is excited to see what the team will bring to the tournament after all the practice and hard work this season.
“The coaches have changed coaching styles a little bit,” Gonzales said. “I think the coaches are doing a great job of making it more encouraging for the girls to have a great environment to play in.”
This season, team officers have been outstanding leaders, psychology freshman and midfielder Abbie Ayersby said.
“I believe we are going to go far in this tournament because of the great season we had,” Ayers said. “We understand each other on and off the field and it makes a huge difference in how we communicate as a team.”
For updates on the team and upcoming tournament, follow @TAMUWomensClubSoccer on Instagram.
Meghan Carbary is an agricultural communications and journalism junior and contributed this from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.