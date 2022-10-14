Anyone who hasn’t seen ultimate frisbee, one of the fastest growing sports played in over 100 countries, can watch the Texas A&M women’s ultimate frisbee team members compete at home on Saturday.
The women’s ultimate frisbee team will kick off its tournament season with a home scrimmage Oct. 15 at North Penberthy Rec Sports Complex. Members said they are amazed the sport doesn’t get the attention it deserves professionally, and at A&M.
Practices started in August, and two months of preparation have allowed the team to grow together and learn each other's strengths and weaknesses to prepare for the tournament play, senior president Cheyenne Allen said.
“We all have been growing in all areas of the sport greatly,” Allen said.
Since the Oct. 1-2 tournament was canceled, Allen said the players are excited to scrimmage at home. This season the team has both returning members as well as new players.
“Since ultimate frisbee – let alone women’s ultimate frisbee – in general is an uncommon and underrated sport, I was happy to find out that A&M had a team for me to participate in,” sophomore Caroline Pfaffenberger said.
Making friendships with teammates off the field ultimately benefits team communication on the field, Pfaffenberger said.
“It can be so intimidating to join a team not knowing anyone, but this is one of those sports that no matter your skill level, teammates want to see each other grow,” Pfaffenberger said.
Throwoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Field 10 on West Campus. Admission is free. Follow the Women’s Ultimate Frisbee team @stackedultimate on Instagram for updates.
Megan Krauss is a junior recreation, park and tourism sciences major and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.