Fresh off a No. 4 ranking, Texas A&M women’s tennis is hosting the Texas A&M Regional for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff this weekend with a match on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. against Florida Atlantic. If the Aggies defeat the Owls, they will play the winner of the match between Arizona and Florida on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.
The blue, red and silver are coming to College Station with a 2-1 record so far this season while the maroon and white remain undefeated with a 3-0 record. Should the Aggies move on to the second and final match of the weekend, they will face off against an undefeated team as both Florida and Arizona have not yet lost this season.
Owl redshirt senior Martina Kudelova is on a three match winning streak as well as holding a 6-4 record thus far this season. Kudelova holds the title of FAU’s most singles matches played. She started her career with Florida Atlantic in January of 2019. The Czech-born player has redshirted her previous two seasons with the Owls.
Aggie senior Carson Branstine has not lost in the 2023 season. Branstine won her first and only singles match, and has been victorious in both of her doubles matches so far this season. The second-year A&M student-athlete transferred from University of Southern California to the University of Virginia to A&M. At USC and Virginia, Branstine was a redshirt freshman and sophomore due to injuries requiring surgery to her knees and hips.
Florida Gators’ sophomore Emily de Oliveira had the highest singles win-to-loss differential on her team last fall season with a 12-1 finish. So far, the Florida native has won her first and only singles match of the spring season in the only match the Gators have rallied in this season.
Arizona has a season record of 3-0. Freshman Tanvi Narendran has the highest win streak for the Wildcats with four-straight matches unbeaten. The Tucson, Ariz. native’s overall record for the 2022-2023 season is 4-1.
The Fightin’ Farmers have had a home-court advantage the entirety of this season. A&M looks to keep the at-home winning streak alive this weekend. Fans can watch the guaranteed match at the Mitchell Tennis Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
