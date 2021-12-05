In the last meet of the semester, the Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team traveled to Houston, completing the day with a win over Rice.
The No. 25 maroon and white took 10 of 14 events in a 159-102 win at the Rice Aquatics Center Natatorium on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Finishing in first place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:41.80, freshman Aviv Barzelay, junior Andrea Perttula, sophomore Olivia Theall and sophomore Chloe Stepanek started the match off strong.
The Aggies swept the 100-yard breaststroke, taking the top four spots led by sophomore Charlotte Longbottom with a time of 1:04.40, followed by sophomore Emme Nelson, 1:05.03; Perttula, 1:05.04; and senior Kylie Powers, 1:05.84. Nelson also finished first in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:18.25.
Taking two first-place finishes, sophomore Abby Grottle finished the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:56.36 and the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:04.95; the latter was followed by freshman Joelle Reddin in second place with a time of 10:23.96.
In addition to the 200-yard medley win, Stepanek also finished first in both the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.63 and the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:05.17.
Senior Danielle Hepler took first place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:02.42 and also placed second with a time of 55.90 in the 100-yard butterfly behind Rice freshman Arielle Hayon’s time of 55.39.
Sophomore Bobbi Kennett walked away with a first-place finish for the Aggies in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 23.64, while junior Ashley Conrad took first in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:36.35.
The Aggies will next travel to the Morcon Aquatics Center in Tallahassee, Fla., to take on Florida State on Jan. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.