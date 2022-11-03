The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swim and dive team beat No. 12 Kentucky in College Station on Thursday, Nov. 3, with a close score of 154-146.
The Aggies won the first event of the meet, where they won the 200-yard medley relay with sophomore Aviv Barzelay and juniors Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek swimming a time of 1:41.11.
Stepanek and Theall followed up with wins in the 200 freestyle and the 200 butterfly, respectively. Stepanek finished first place by putting up a time of 1:47.65, and Theall finished first with a time of 1:58.60. Theall also won the 100 fly by clocking in at 53.09.
Stepanek and Kennett later on finished first and second in the 100 freestyle swimming with Stepanek getting to the wall with a time of 50:14 and Kennett getting a time of 51.27.
Barzelay was the first Aggie to finish in the 200 backstroke by reaching a time of 1:55.05.
To finish the meet, the Aggies secured the top two spots in the 200 relay with Theall, Kenett, freshman Manita Sathianchokwisan, and sophomore JoAnn Adler won with a time of 1:32.07 that won them the entire meet.
Juniors Abby Grottle and Charlotte Longbottom finished first in the 1,650 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke with times of 16:42.01 and 1:01.65, respectively. Grottle also won the 500 free with a time of 4:50.43. Junior Sarah Szklaruk Traipe was the first Aggie to finish in the 100 relay with a time of 55.29.
Senior Alyssa Clairmont finished first in the 3-meter dive with a score of 328.88, and she followed that up with a second place win in the 1-meter with a score of 310.20.
Sophomore Joelle Reddin finished second in the 200 breast with a 2:15.13 time.
Freshman Giulia Goerigk finished with a time of 4:14.00, securing a top-three spot in the 400 individual medley. Sathianchokwisan finished first in the 50 freestyle with a 23.14 time.
The Aggies will follow up this competition with a matchup against TCU the following day on Friday, Nov. 4, at 3:00 p.m.
