The Texas A&M women’s rugby team will host Texas State University at home on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Penberthy Field.
The team is 3-0 coming off of a 31-12 victory against Texas Tech at home last weekend. The team started the season off with a 41-5 win against the University of Texas, which was exciting for the coach and players, including a sizable number of new recruits on the program roster.
The players are hoping to continue their winning streak on Saturday, senior recruitment officer Kimball Pixley said.
“The UT game was our first game of the season with everyone, and the turnout was exactly what we had hoped for,” Pixley said. “[Saturday] will be the first time in a few years that we have been able to play Texas State in 15s rugby, so the team is just excited about the experience we will be getting.”
The team had a successful fall recruiting season and added 18 rookies to the team, Pixley said.
“We almost tripled our team size,” Pixley said.
Freshman Shalini Siriwardena said she is excited for the rest of the season and is proud of how the rookie class is improving with the help of team leaders.
“We’ve been growing in skill almost exponentially, and I’m very excited to see what our team will look like at the end of this season,” Siriwardena said. “We’re a unit on and off the field, and I’m looking forward to playing some more good Aggie rugby with this awesome team.”
A player to watch is freshman Addyson Campbell, who had never touched a rugby ball before the fall season began. Campbell scored on a try during her second game.
“She shocked the officers,” Pixley said. “She has shown her confidence in her skills as an athlete, and it shows on the field.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday on Penberthy Field 8 on West Campus. Admission is free. Follow the Women’s Rugby team @TAMUwrfc on Instagram for updates.
Olivia Garza is an agricultural communications and journalism junior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
