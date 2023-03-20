With a 5-2 record after two tournaments, the Texas A&M women’s rugby team will host a match against the University of Texas at Austin, Texas Tech University, Southern Nazarene University and the University of North Texas on March 25.
Kick off time for the first home tournament at Penberthy Rec Center is to be determined; follow @TAMUWRFC on Instagram for schedule updates.
Industrial distribution junior Sofia Reyes said she expects friends and supporters to come out for Saturday’s game.
“They are just as excited to come out and support the team,” Reyes said. “It really pumps me up and gives me confidence. I can’t wait to show everyone what Aggie rugby is all about and how hard we all work.”
The main advantage of playing at home is the Aggie spirit support, political science and sociology junior Reece Matt said.
“There truly is a spirit that ne’er be told,” Matt said.
Health sophomore Bri Macias said this year's team is especially cohesive and supportive.
“Something I've learned about my team this year is that we don't let each other fail,” Macias said. “No matter the skill level we don’t leave each other behind, if anything we take steps back together so we can all collectively become stronger.”
Team co-captain Shalini Siriwardena has been key to success, Macais said.
“When I have a bad practice or I'm having a bad day she always knows how to cheer me up,” Macais said.
Nutrition junior Sam Moore said she knows she can rely on teammates on and off the field.
“Our team is one big family,” Moore said. “Even with all the new people, we have all instantly clicked and have become so close.”
While her team is dedicated, electronic engineering senior Emily Dodson said how hard the newest players have worked to learn and improve skills so far this season.
“We have an amazing rookie class, many of which never played rugby before,” Dodson said. “Yet they come to practice, work on their skills, and some have even been playing for the competitive team, which is very impressive.”
Sarah Hickman is a recreation, parks & tourism junior and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
(1) comment
I'd love to see one of these games or more, but I don't know how to get a ticket or where they play or what their schedule is . Do you have a website for me to go to for this information?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.