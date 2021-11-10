With four rodeos under their belt, the Texas A&M women’s rodeo team has taken home three first place finishes and are expected to take home one more beginning tomorrow in Conroe.
The team will be competing at the Sam Houston State University rodeo at the Lonestar Expo Center from Nov. 11-13. This fall, the women’s team has dominated in goat tying, barrel racing and breakaway roping, one of the newer events.
Madison Outhier, a freshman from Utopia, was just awarded the first-ever Rookie of the Year for breakaway roping.
“My dad also won Rookie of the Year, so it makes it more special,” Outhier said. “It is like I am following in his footsteps.”
Outhier will compete in breakaway roping at this weekend’s event along with newcomer Madalyn Richards, who will compete in goat tying and barrels.
“I just won the North East College All-around,” Richards said. “Otherwise, I have been earning points for the team.”
The points from barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying have been an essential contribution to the women’s team wins. Conroe will be the last rodeo of the fall semester.
“I would like to see the women's team win again,” Richards said. “And, I think that should happen.”
Richards said she is hoping to finish first in goat tying and breakaway roping while also earning points for the team in barrels.
The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 with finals for the top 10 teams starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
