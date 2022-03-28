Texas A&M women’s golf wrapped up play at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic on Sunday, March 27 in Georgia. The Aggies competed for three days and finished play within the top five, taking second place overall for the third time this year.
The Aggies were in steep competition as they fell short to No. 4 South Carolina, which finished in first place overall with a total score of 874 at 10 over. Along with the Gamecocks, the Aggies also competed against other SEC teams including Georgia, Mississippi State, Alabama and Ole Miss.
The Aggies concluded the third day of the competition with a total score of 882 at 18 over.
Senior Hailee Cooper had a strong start to the competition and a phenomenal performance, tying for fifth with 10 birdies throughout the tournament and a total score of 219 at 3 over. Sophomore Zoe Slaughter followed behind Cooper, tying for 11th place with a total score of 221 at 5 over.
Juniors Jennie Park and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio also kept the maroon and white in the competition, both tying for 16th place at 8 over with a total score of 226. Senior Brooke Tyree and graduate student Amber Park competed as individuals and tied for 25th place with a total score of 227 at 11 over. Tyree also recorded 8 birdies throughout the competition.
"Very happy with how we fought through the conditions and came out with a good finish," coach Gerrod Chadwell told 12thman.com. "There are always things you can clean up, but the way we battled through adversity in a great field was very encouraging. I am excited for Hailee [Cooper] for having the weekend that she did. She has been working on her game all year, and it is great to see it pay off. We wore the 'Block T' on our hats today to symbolize togetherness and toughness. I think that is exactly what we were all week. We can't wait to get back home and get ready for the next tournament."
The Aggies will return to the green at the Silverado Showdown in California on April 4-6.
