Texas A&M women’s club volleyball swept the competition at the Aggie Classic.
A Team took first place and B Team took second at the Oct. 30 tournament after both teams advanced to the Gold Bracket. Both teams won spots, with the final two competing for first and second place.
The teams facing one another was not unexpected, according to players.
“We have been waiting for this,” No. 11 B Team Player Viviana Carrasco said. “We are all such good friends. We are just excited.”
At the start of the day, the A Team beat the University of Texas White Team (25-16, 25-15), University of Texas-San Antonio B Team (25-12, 25-12) and Sam Houston State University (25-5, 25-18) in pool play. The B Team beat UT Orange Team (25-21, 25-16), Baylor University Gold Team (25-21, 25-22) and Texas Christian University’s White Team (25-8, 21-25, 15-1) also in pool play. With both teams making clean sweeps, they both advanced to the gold bracket.
The two teams said they adjusted strategy to compete against different playing styles.
“We have to play our own game,” B Team Player No. 25 Lauren Williams said. “We identify the best hitters and play on the other team and focus on them.”
The team’s comradery was evident even after a 12-hour day when the teams could be heard cheering and chanting from outside the venue.
“Being with a group of girls who love the game so much makes it easy to stay excited,” Williams said. “We are all best friends.”
The A Team beat UT’s White team, and the B Team beat Baylor’s Green Team and UT’s Orange Team in order to move on to the championship match.
Club President Allie Goff said she was proud of the 1-2 placing on home turf.
“It feels awesome,” Goff said. “[I’m] very proud of my team.”
