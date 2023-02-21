Texas A&M Women’s Club Soccer secured a 2-0 victory on Feb. 19 over the University of Texas San Antonio in the first home game of the season.
The Aggies hosted the Roadrunner’s Women’s Club Soccer team on Sunday at the Penberthy Soccer Complex. After a scoreless first 30 minutes of play two rapid goals by the Aggie offense just before halftime would hold through the end of play. Aggie defenders let no goals pass for a shutout victory.
Business senior Sarah Noble was the only scorer on Sunday. The other point for the Aggies was an own goal by the Roadrunners. Noble said her scoring strategy was to move quickly and cut with the ball to move past any challenging defenders.
“My go-to move is kind of to cut in and out and to cut players and move quick on my feet,” Noble said. “If I see a player diving to one side I’ll cut to the other side, and I saw the goal open after I did that so I took the shot.”
Kinesiology junior and team captain Maci Hubbard said she attributed the win to the hard work the team puts in every day at practice. Between drills and conditioning, Hubbard said she felt the team was ready for UTSA.
“I think the expectations going in were definitely to play fast, play out of the bag, and play through the middle,” Hubbard said. “That’s all we work on at practice and they really drill it into our heads. I just know I have had a lot of trust in our fitness. We have been doing a lot of cardio so I knew that going in we’d be the fitter team.”
Engineering senior and coach Devonn Mendoza said conditioning affects game play, especially how the team moves the ball.
“We’ve been going into so many different games and teams don’t know how to keep up with us because it’s almost like it’s just repetition,” Mendoza said. “The best way to describe it is called ‘tiki taka,’ and basically, it’s just one-touch football all around everybody. We have them running ragged, and the conditioning we do is important for that.”
The maroon and white moves to a 2-0 overall record following the win over the Roadrunners. The Aggies play next on the road in San Marcos on March 4 against the Texas State Bobcats.
For more information on the Texas A&M’s Women’s Club Soccer team, follow them @tamuwomensclubsoccer on Instagram or visit TamuWCS.weebly.com.
Bentley Durrett is a recreation, park and tourism sciences junior who contributed this article from JOUR 359 Reporting Sports to The Battalion.
