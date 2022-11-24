Behind a strong defensive showing, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team was able to improve its record to 4-1 after defeating Texas State, 67-46, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, inside of Reed Arena.
The Aggies managed to hold the Bobcats to just 28.6% from the field and 16.7% from beyond the arc. Conversely, A&M registered a season high in 3-point shooting, making 50% of them.
The talent on the court in regards to shooting far contributes for Wednesday’s performance, A&M head coach Joni Taylor said.
"That's one thing we do have is some people who can stretch the floor,” Taylor said. “We either had open looks or if they took that away then it opens things up in the high post area and we can play high-low. For us, it was about making the right read and making the right pass to get to the score if that was inside or if that was making one more pass to a guard on the way."
Starting off the first period slow, things started to pick up during the second frame and the Aggies quickly held a 23-8 lead. However, the Bobcats went on a 9-0 scoring run bolstered by Texas State’s Da’Nasia Hood who put up five of those points to make it a 6-point game. Despite this, the maroon and white continued to lead 30-21 by halftime.
The scoring drought from A&M during the second quarter could be due to focusing on defensive strategies, junior forward Sahara Jones said.
"I believe it was us having energy on our defensive side mostly, that's what basically got us through the game,” Jones said. “We know our offense is going to work and sometimes it's a bit shaky, but the defense is what we can rely on at all times. In the second quarter, we knew we weren't giving enough energy so the third and fourth quarters had to be almost perfect."
Although the offense lapsed during the first half, four different players ended the matchup scoring in double digits, including Jones, graduate Aaliyah Patty, sophomore guard Tineya Hylton and freshman forward Janiah Barker. Once the offense is able to execute efficiently, it is a huge advantage for the team, Hylton said.
"I feel like when the team executes the plays properly, it can help us a lot,” Hylton said. “Defensively, we can come together as a team and get stops but also on offense we have a lot of talent on our team, especially young players. We know as individuals we are talented, and it will all fall into place."
Women’s hoops will continue its 2022 campaign against the Rice Owls on Sunday, Nov. 27, inside Reed Arena at 2 p.m.
