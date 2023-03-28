The No. 8 Texas A&M women’s water polo A team defeated unranked University of Texas, Rice University and Texas State University teams in a high-scoring tournament weekend March 25-26.
The Aggie's final scores were 16-2 against Texas State, 19-0 against Rice and 14-4 against UT. After struggling to find its rhythm in the first half of the game against Texas State University, the team said they decided to focus on confidence, a successful strategy that carried them through wins for the next two games.
After weeks of preparation, the women's A team was feeling confident going into the weekend, economics senior Emily Traynor said. She added that the team's strong offense was crucial to its success, but they still strive to improve their defense.
“I think a big thing we want to work on is starting strong and playing strong,” Traynor said. “The best thing we did today is that we did have a lot of confidence on offense. We got multiple shots, which was really exciting to see.”
The team is continuing to work to improve its defense, Traynor said.
“We have a pretty strong offense, which was working a lot on tightening up and running a double post,” Traynor said. “I think the thing we focused on the most in terms of defense was trying to get a blow out so we were focusing on staying pressed and dropping when we needed to.”
The Aggies will play in the Conference Championship Tournament in April to head to nationals in early May. Visit AggieWWP.Wixsite.com, or follow the team @AggieWWP on Instagram.
Abigail Jarrett is a journalism sophomore and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
