Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Blake Bost, freshman walk-on quarterback, “will be our guy” at the helm for A&M in the postseason.
In the wake of redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada’s appearance in the transfer portal, A&M fans were unsure of who would be lining up under center in Jacksonville, Fla., on New Year's Eve.
Bost, from Groves, is now in line to take the reins against Wake Forest. Bost has briefly appeared in five games this season and has been the acting backup since freshman Haynes King suffered a fractured tibia in September.
At Port Neches-Groves High School Bost was a two-year starter, putting up 3,371 total yards of offense as well as 44 total touchdowns his senior year.
Bost chose to sign a deal with A&M as a preferred walk-on over scholarship offers from schools like Lamar and Incarnate Word.
Bost will make his first collegiate start against the Demon Deacons at the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.
