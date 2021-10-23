The men's Ultimate Frisbee team is looking for winning results over the Halloween weekend at the Centex Tournament in Austin.
As the men in maroon prepare for sectionals, club President Bryce Hann said a win against the Texas Longhorns in the Oct. 30-31 tournament means a face-off between rivals and noted only the top three teams will advance in season play.
The Texas Longhorns will enjoy a home field advantage competing on The Forty Acres course, he added.
“They’re really good,” Hann said. “They’re our rival, and it’s a home tournament for them so that’ll be a good match.”
The Bobcats match will also be challenging, Hann said, since Texas State is also competitive.
“Texas State is another one of our rivals, and they’re also good,” Hann said.
The three team captains, Kyle Scylley, PJ Rzasnicki and Charlie Clark, are expected to be key in matches, Hann said. Another player to watch is Tyler Reinhardt, who plays professionally for The Dallas Roughnecks, he noted.
Six schools will compete for a place in the next round of season playoffs, Hann said.
“Top three at sectionals move onto regionals, and if you do well at regionals you go to nationals,” Hann said.
A loss in Austin would mean the end of regular season play for the Aggies, he said.
“You basically win or go home,” Hann said.
Growing awareness for ultimate frisbee — as a sport and for A&M’s team — continues to build community and is something Hann said he enjoys.
“We all get to do something that we love and grow together as a team, so that’s definitely fun,” Hann said.
The Aggies will compete on Oct. 30-31 at the Wright Whitaker Sports Complex at The University of Texas.
