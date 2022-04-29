On Saturday, April 30, Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyree Johnson, Class of 2021, was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Johnson had his best collegiate season in 2021-22, finishing as a member of the All-SEC Second Team, tying for the fifth-most sacks in the SEC at 8.5. In 47 career games over four seasons, he accumulated 18 sacks, 100 tackles and three forced fumbles. His redshirt senior season, he earned the Defensive Playmaker Award at the annual team banquet.
Johnson went to St. John's in the nation's capital alongside A&M teammate linebacker Aaron Hansford, a member of this year's draft class as well. As a 3-star recruit according to 247Sports, Johnson signed with A&M as the 493rd-ranked prospect.
According to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Johnson will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the same team that drafted his teammate DeMarvin Leal at pick No. 84. He will also be joining former teammates in linebacker Buddy Johnson and tackle Dan Moore Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.