After a disappointing end for Aggie fans — falling to the Cardinal in the Stanford regional — coach Jim Schlossnagle will have to replace many key pieces that have been a staple in Aggieland for years.
Seniors Austin Bost, Brett Minnich, Carson Lambert, Matt Dillard and Jordan Thompson have already left the program this offseason. Juniors like Trevor Werner, Jack Moss, Hunter Haas and Nathan Dettmer are all garnering professional attention.
With a potentially massive roster overhaul, Schlossnagle has already hit the transfer portal this offseason to replace all the pieces he may lose.
Ali Camarillo Jr., sophomore SS, CSUN
A sophomore from Chula Vista, California, Camarillo had a breakout season for the Matadors last year. An All-Big West First Team player, Camarillo ranked second in the Big West with a .371 batting average, fourth in slugging percentage with .611 and twelfth with 44 RBIs.
Gig em Aggies! Excited to announce my commitment to Texas A&M University! 🙏🏻🤠! @AggieBaseball @AMGSportsGroup pic.twitter.com/poNtYyEhKs— Ali Camarillo Jr. (@camarillo_ali) June 2, 2023
Ted Burton, senior 2B, Michigan
After starting for the Wolverines for the last four years, Burton will trade in maize and blue for maroon and white come next spring. Hitting .301 on the year with 13 home runs, the All-Big 10 Third Team selection will bring much-needed experience to Aggieland. With 586 at-bats in his career, the Huntington Beach, California native has started in 160 of the 164 games he has played in his career.
Thank you to the University of Michigan for the last four years filled with endless memories and lifelong relationships, forever grateful.— Ted Burton (@tedburton20) June 14, 2023
Next chapter: 📍Aggieland #GigEm pic.twitter.com/5zvJQSynBV
Charlie Pagliarini, senior 3B, Fairfield
One of the biggest transfers the Aggies have landed this offseason, Pagliarini brings one of the most explosive bats of any of the transfers Texas A&M has landed. The Trumbull, Connecticut native is coming off of a 2023 season where he hit .399 with 24 home runs, winning MAAC Player of the Year in the process.
Jackson Appel, senior C, Penn
A position that struggled offensively throughout 2023 for A&M, Appel is yet another experienced transfer joining the team for ‘24. Appel started the past two years for the Quakers, hitting .300 while leading Penn in runs, triples and walks last season. The backstop from Houston was an All-Ivy League First Team selection, and with Max Kaufer and Hank Bard being the only catchers on the roster for next season, will bring much-needed depth.
Hayden Schott, senior OF, Columbia
In a unique scenario, Schott committed to the Aggies before last season while still playing for the Lions last spring. This is due to the fact Ivy League schools do not allow graduates to play varsity sports. In his last season for Columbia, Schott hit .333, was tied for the team lead with 11 home runs, posted a 1.000 fielding percentage in Ivy League play and was an All-Ivy League Second Team selection
Incredibly excited to commit to Texas A&M for my fifth year following this season. Thankful to everyone at Columbia Baseball for positioning me to take this next step. Gig ‘Em, Aggies! @AggieBaseball @CoachSchloss @earleybaseball pic.twitter.com/7n49svjVPp— Hayden Schott (@SchottHayden) November 25, 2022
Zane Badmaev, senior RHP, Tarleton State
The closest transfer for the Aggies, Badmaev committed to A&M in an effort to bring stability to a bullpen that struggled in ‘23. The Boerne native made 22 appearances with 32 innings pitched for the Texans last season, holding a 2.81 earned run average with 46 strikeouts.
Beyond excited and blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University. I’d like to thank my family, friends, and everyone who has helped me through this process. Gig 'em! @AggieBaseball @CoachSchloss @ncain39 @NateYeskie pic.twitter.com/4yFAKH49tB— Zane Badmaev (@ZBadmaev) June 14, 2023
Tanner Jones, freshman RHP, Jacksonville State
Adding young depth to the pitching staff, Jones started 11 games for the Gamecocks last year with a pair of wins. The Thorsby, Alabama native held a 5.33 ERA with 43 strikeouts.
Thrilled to officially announce that I am headed to Aggie Land! I am excited for this incredible journey ahead, can’t wait to play under Coach Schloss and with @AggieBaseball #gigem— Tanner Jones (@t_jones_7) June 22, 2023
College station let’s do it 🤝 pic.twitter.com/qu9g7lj2zt
Eldridge Armstrong III, sophomore RHP, San Diego State
Another younger arm, Armstrong came out of the bullpen last year for the Aztecs. He appeared in 30 games, accruing a 5-1 win record with a 3.24 ERA with a 46-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
