On the heels of winning at home, the Texas A&M women’s golf is headed to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 3-5, a 54-hole, stroke play tournament in Fayetteville, Ark.
The A&M women’s golf program is ranked No. 2 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings based on the team’s performance thus far this season. Senior Jennie Park and graduate student Hailee Cooper are ranked No. 4 and No. 11, respectively, as individual players and have carried the program into the No. 2 slot. Park has two top-five tournament finishes and owns the team-best 70.00 stroke average. The Aggies are currently ranked No. 6 in the NCAA.
Rounding out the A&M lineup for the invitational are junior Zoe Slaughter, sophomore Adela Cernousek and senior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio.
A&M finished 11-under 853 when they hosted The “Mo” Morial Invitational at Traditions in Bryan Sept. 20-21. The Aggies have won the invitational an event-best seven times, with this year’s score being the lowest 54-hole score in the history of the “Mo” Morial.
Designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr., the 7,900-yard course at Blessings Golf Club extends through the Clear Creek floodplain. A 65-foot rising plateau above that floodplain is bisected by a series of ravines, as noted by arkansasrazorbacks.com. A redesign of the course, completed by architect Kyle Phillips, delivers variety and drama on each hole because both the inward and outward holes climb up and down the floodplain and rising plateau, according to arkansasrazorbacks.com.
Facing off against the maroon & white men’s and women’s teams will be University of Arkansas; University of Kansas; Mississippi State University; University of California, Berkeley; University of Louisville; Clemson University; University of Mississippi; University of Central Florida; University of California, Los Angeles; and University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Blessings Collegiate Invitational can be viewed on the Golf Channel, which will broadcast both the A&M women’s and men’s golf teams on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST. Live stats can be followed at golfstat.com.
Irene Robles-Ramirez is an English senior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
