On Saturday, the Aggies received some good news just ahead of kickoff against No. 12 Auburn.
Walter Nolen, the No. 2 overall prospect and top defensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class, committed to Texas A&M. The native of Powell, Tenn. had A&M among his final three schools, along with Tennessee and Georgia.
The 5-star recruit announced his commitment on Saturday via Twitter, just ahead of the Aggies’ meeting with SEC West rival Auburn.
According 247sports.com, Nolen will be the highest-rated recruit in A&M football history, just above former star defensive end Myles Garrett.
Nolen stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 325 pounds. He played football in Olive Branch, Miss. until his junior season, when he transferred to Powell in 2020.
According to 247sports.com, the Aggies boast the No. 8 recruiting class in the country and the No. 3 class in the SEC, behind just Georgia and Alabama. Nolen is the second 5-star recruit to commit to A&M, after only Conner Weigman, a Cypress quarterback who announced his commitment on Feb. 4.
