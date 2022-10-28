After a 4-1 win on the road over Florida on Thursday, Oct. 27, Texas A&M soccer makes it to the SEC Tournament as the ninth seed in a 10-team tournament.
“I’m just proud of the team for how we ended,” graduate defender Karlina Sample said to 12thMan.com.
Texas A&M will face off in Match 2 of the tournament against the eighth-seed Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3:30 p.m.
The two maroon and white teams last played on Thursday, Sept. 22, with the Bulldogs winning 1-0 over the Aggies.
The Fightin’ Farmers have remained undefeated in October with four wins and two draws over the course of the month.
“We’ve really turned it around this season,” sophomore forward Maile Hayes said to 12thMan.com. “I think it just comes with staying focused on our end goal … This team is really special.”
The Aggies and the Bulldogs have a lopsided history of winning with A&M winning nine out of the past 11 games against Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs freshman forward Maggie Wadsworth has a total of eight goals this season. That makes her the highest scoring player of the Mississippi State team.
If Texas A&M can avenge its September loss against Mississippi State with a win, they will take on the SEC regular-season champions in Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.
“Just gotta win baby,” coach G Guerrieri said to 12thMan.com.
The Bulldogs won the previous game with an own goal accidentally scored by the Aggies, and they lost 4-1 to top-seed Alabama.
The Aggies lost an away game on Sunday, Sept. 25, to the Crimson Tide 3-0, but their history against Alabama is diverse with eight wins, four loses and two ties.
Crimson Tide graduate student Riley Mattingly Parker has 12 goals so far this season, and with that she claims the top scorer thus far in Alabama’s season.
Fans can catch A&M’s first match of the SEC Tournament on the SEC Network or the ESPN app on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3:30 p.m. against Mississippi State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.