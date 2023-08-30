If New Mexico and Texas A&M faced off against one another in 2022, the final score might have been something to the tune of 3-0.
Both schools had abysmal offenses last year, with the Aggies finishing No. 101 in the country and the Lobos finishing second to last at No. 130.
For New Mexico, there isn’t much to write home about last season. A 2-10 finish — one of which was a win against an FCS opponent in Maine — is the definition of forgettable. Tack on the fact they only scored over 20 points once the entire season, and you’re looking at a team in major need of some help.
Help is exactly what the Lobos got in the offseason.
Not only did New Mexico grab offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent from UAB, they also hit the transfer portal, meaning the Lobos’ offense should look vastly different this season.
Headlining the transfer class is senior UAB transfer quarterback Dylan Hopkins, following his offensive coordinator to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Maryville, Tennessee native started all three years for the Blazers. In his career, Hopkins has totaled 4,750 passing yards, 31 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions.
Hopkins is not without weapons either, as the Lobos picked up plenty of pass catchers to compliment their new offense as well.
Joining the team from the transfer portal this offseason are senior wide receivers in Iowa Central CC transfer D.J. Washington, Alabama state transfer Jeremiah Hixon and UAB transfer Ryan Davis. Add on freshman Mississippi State transfer Kaydin Pope and sophomore TCU transfer Caleb Medford, and New Mexico has set themselves up to be a lot more potent than last year.
Complimenting Hopkins in the backfield is senior ULM transfer running back Andrew Henry, who will carry the rock for the Lobos this season. The Dallas native lettered two years for the Warhawks, amassing 843 rushing yards in his career.
While New Mexico will surely surpass their 2-10 record from last season, it will have to wait for Week 2, as it does not match up well with the Aggies’ defense.
While both schools finished in the bottom half of offensive rankings last season, only one ranked in the top 25 defensively.
Headlined by the plethora of former five-star recruits from the historic 2021 class, the A&M defense is poised to look even better than it did last year.
On the line, the maroon and white have seemingly many All-SEC caliber players. This includes sophomores Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, LT Overton, senior McKinnley Jackson and junior Fadil Diggs.
Despite being No. 124 in rushing yards allowed per game, the year of experience will pay dividends for the Aggies. The Lobos will not see a defensive line this talented all season, and the same can be said about A&M’s secondary.
Sophomore Bryce Anderson, who emerged on the scene as a freshman, has been heralded this offseason as one of the leaders of the Aggies’ defense. Alongside him is senior Demani Richardson, one of the most experienced defenders on A&M’s roster.
Add on transfers sophomore Sam McCall, graduate Josh DeBerry and senior Tony Grimes, and the maroon and white’s defense will give the Lobos all they can handle in Week 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.