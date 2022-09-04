In a four-set battle, Texas A&M volleyball beat TCU with a 3-1 win in Fort Worth at Schollmaier Arena on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The first set was a close loss for the Aggies, but after a rally by junior libero Lauren Hogan and graduate setter Elena Karakasi, the Aggies went on to win the next three sets with their ferocious defense and offense.
The four set scores were 19-25, 25-21, 25-17 and 25-23, respectively, and graduate outside hitter Caroline Meuth was named the tournament's MVP. Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn wants to continue their streak of success.
“[We had] great moments this weekend against some high level opponents and different style teams,” Kuhn said to 12thMan.com. “Now it's just about bringing our group together and getting consistent on the things that we need to bring every match.”
The maroon and white will continue the battle on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. against Sam Houston State at home in Reed Arena.
