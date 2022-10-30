Texas A&M defeats Texas State in its own arena to win the exhibition match on Oct. 28. The Fightin' Farmers only allowed one run through the entire game. They went to Texas State’s house and won 7-1.
Through the fourth, the Aggies kept the Bobcats to nill, but the Bobcats left the Aggies at nothing as well. With around-the-strike-zone pitching, the Bobcats were able to push a run in with a solo home run in the fourth to put them up by one.
The Aggies put up their first run in the sixth with a triple by sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley to set up the RBI single that was shot into the gap by junior catcher Julia Cottrill.
Junior catcher Mayce Allen had a solo home run shot to further the lead by four runs in the top of the seventh inning. The Aggies were only up one at the beginning of the seventh, but with a quick rally and several base hits and a home run shot following an RBI, the Aggies walked out of the top of the inning with a 5-1 lead.
The Aggies continued to score and shut out the Bobcats through the last three innings.
A&M will battle hard in the pre-season to prepare for its first regular season game on Feb. 16.
