After the first inning, Thursday’s matchup between the red-hot No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores looked like it had potential for another offensive shootout. With eight innings to play and a 1-1 score, A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer decided he had seen enough nail-biters in this rollercoaster season.
For the next six innings, the sophomore went ballistic on the mound, finishing his night with six strikeouts and just two hits. Graduate pitcher Jacob Palisch allowed three hits in relief, but he kept the Commodores from adding to the scoreboard.
“[Dettmer] was definitely the story, it felt like,” coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Had a good sinker going; commanded his fastball; threw just enough breaking balls to keep them off of it.”
The maroon and white bats also showed out in the victory. Graduate infielder Kole Kaler — the first batter of the evening — smacked a solo home run into right field with two strikes to put the Aggies on the board.
In the fifth inning, A&M would take the lead when graduate catcher Troy Claunch found home plate off a single by sophomore infielder Trevor Werner. The Aggies carried their momentum into the sixth inning, and a single by Claunch scored junior outfielder Brett Minnich.
In the top of the ninth inning, the Aggies closed the coffin on a late comeback when junior outfielder Jordan Thompson and Kaler found home plate to make the score 5-1.
The victory lifts A&M to 26-14 overall and 11-8 in the SEC. Vandy falls to 28-12 overall and 9-10 in the SEC.
“We play a lot of ranked teams because we’re in the best conference in college baseball,” Schlossngale said. “And, you know, the Aggies aren’t bad either.”
The series continues on Friday, April 29 at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.