The women’s rugby team kept its winning streak intact with a 71-0 shutout against Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Aggies were able to grab onto the lead early, scoring 19 points in the first half. A strong showing from the defense prevented Texas State from putting points on the board.
The players were proud of the defense’s performance since they’ve been finetuning that aspect of the game in practice, senior flanker and chemistry major Anna Champ said.
“One thing that we've been practicing on lately is really perfecting our tackling form,” Champ said. “I really think we took that onto the field today, and we executed that and it resulted in a lot of good tackles to make a difference.”
A crucial part of rugby is scoring points early, Champ said.
“Getting the lead early is super important because you want to have that momentum to push through all the tackles,” Champ said. “Once you have momentum, it's really hard for the other team to play defense against that.”
Junior fly half and aerospace engineering major Katelyn Lanscaster led the team with four try scores and eight conversions.
“It's unlike anything else playing here at home,” Lancaster said. “I mean, we can beat teams anywhere, but having the support of classmates, friends, family, is just unmatched.”
The team continues to grow and learn from each game, zoology senior Jacquleine Norberg said.
“I think the thing we could take away [from this game] is we were really communicating,” Norberg said.
The Aggies’ next and final game of the season is away against Southern Nazarene University at 12 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Olivia Garza is an agricultural communications and journalism junior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
