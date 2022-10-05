Texas A&M’s volleyball team looks to bounce back from its failed comeback attempt against Georgia last week and defeat Mississippi State in a two-game series on Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8, at Reed Arena.
With an overall season record of 10-6 and a conference record of 2-3, the Aggies will be taking on the Bulldogs in an attempt to snap their three-game losing streak and gain momentum within the SEC standings. Currently seated behind Mississippi State in rankings, the even matchup this weekend could have a major impact for the maroon and white — whether positive or negative will depend on the results of the sets.
“It comes down to our consistency and how we compete,” head coach Laura Kuhn told 12thMan.com. “We love the grind, but we need to be playing — we need to compete consistently together.”
Since the 2020 season, A&M has gone 0-4 against the Bulldogs, according to 12thMan.com, so the upcoming matchup will test both teams in terms of how they have adapted and improved in the offseason and first half of SEC play.
While A&M has strong offensive power with its hitters and defensive power with its liberos, the pair of losses against Georgia showcased the Fightin’ Farmers difficulties climbing back from a deficit and maintaining their defense during gameplay — some issues the team hopes to resolve by the start of the games this weekend.
“That’s been our focus this week, we had to work on our transition defense,” Kuhn said.
The team has been working on its defensive strategy this week and spending time attempting to master the dominant, tone-setting energy they hope to bring to their sets against the Bulldogs. To Kuhn, it is one of the most important elements of the game.
“We need to be better at setting the tone,” Kuhn said. “The way you secure the vibe of the match and the rhythm — we need to set that rhythm.”
Following the incomplete comeback in Athens, Ga., the maroon and white will be returning to Reed Arena to take on Mississippi State, and playing in front of the home crowd in College Station may be what it takes for the Aggies to reclaim the season and put the string of losses behind them.
The beginning of the month of October denotes a period of high-intensity SEC gameplay for the Aggies, meaning the team has more than enough time to fix the errors and work on the skills necessary to make it to the NCAA championship in December.
“We’re going to become who we are in this month, and that’s what is so special about October,” Kuhn said.
The game on Friday, Oct. 7, will begin at 6 p.m. and is designated as the Fish Camp Match, while the game on Saturday, Oct. 8, is set to start at 4 p.m., during which fans are advised to wear green for Mental Health Awareness.
