Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against LSU. A full recap will follow after the post-game press conference and can be found here when available.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, Texas A&M football closed out its 2022 season at home in Kyle Field against the No. 6 LSU Tigers who sit at the top of the SEC West and are hoping for playoff contention.
The game featured a back-and-forth of Aggie and Tiger momentum for three quarters, until the maroon and white took the wheel and sped off to a 38-23 win over LSU to nail the coffin on its playoff hopes and close the Aggie’s season on a high note after a 5-7 overall finish.
The contest saw the return of junior running back Devon Achane and freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart, and another standout performance from playmaker sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III. LSU will still return to play against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, but their regular season will end on a 9-3 sour note instead of the 10-2 that was expected.
Box score:
Conner Weigman: 12/18 — 155 yards passing — 2 TD
Devon Achane: 38 carries — 215 yards rushing
Moose Muhammad III: 5 receptions — 94 yards — 1 TD
Evan Stewart: 4 receptions — 42 yards
Antonio Johnson: 10 total tackles — 7 solo tackles — 1 quarterback hurry
