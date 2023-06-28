Men's Basketball vs. Alabama

Junior F Henry Coleman (15) tries to shoot a basket during a game vs. Alabama on March 12, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Tennessee.

 Photo by Ishika Samant

In the newly formed ACC/SEC Challenge, Texas A&M men’s basketball will go on the road to John Paul Jones Arena to take on the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Aggies and Cavaliers have only played each other once before, a 60-59 A&M victory in Jonesboro, Arkansas in 1962.

Virginia, who won a national title in 2019, is coming off of a first-round exit in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, being upset by the 14 seed Furman Paladins.

The road matchup will mark a long week for the Aggies, as the Wednesday, Nov. 29 game comes just a few days after A&M plays in the ESPN Sports Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida on Nov. 23-26.

In a homecoming, junior forward Henry Coleman, a Richmond, Virginia native, as the Aggies will travel to his home state for the first time since he joined the Aggies in 2021.

Other key matchups in the challenge include Miami at Kentucky, Duke at Arkansas and Tennessee at North Carolina.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.