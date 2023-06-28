In the newly formed ACC/SEC Challenge, Texas A&M men’s basketball will go on the road to John Paul Jones Arena to take on the Virginia Cavaliers.
Cavaliers are on the schedule 👍— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) June 28, 2023
The Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge
🏀 Nov. 29th @ Virginia 6:15 CT
📰 https://t.co/rZmtDkLp1Q pic.twitter.com/zofriIdwSK
The Aggies and Cavaliers have only played each other once before, a 60-59 A&M victory in Jonesboro, Arkansas in 1962.
Virginia, who won a national title in 2019, is coming off of a first-round exit in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, being upset by the 14 seed Furman Paladins.
The road matchup will mark a long week for the Aggies, as the Wednesday, Nov. 29 game comes just a few days after A&M plays in the ESPN Sports Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida on Nov. 23-26.
In a homecoming, junior forward Henry Coleman, a Richmond, Virginia native, as the Aggies will travel to his home state for the first time since he joined the Aggies in 2021.
Other key matchups in the challenge include Miami at Kentucky, Duke at Arkansas and Tennessee at North Carolina.
