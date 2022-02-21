Most knockouts are quick and harsh, one moment they are standing, the next they are out cold before anyone else can tell a difference. This knockout was slow; it gradually gained speed, creeping up, punch after punch, until there was nothing the opponent could do but fall.
In a five-inning match against Kansas on Sunday, Feb. 20, the undefeated Aggies proved you don’t need a parade of home runs to win; sometimes a consistent offense and an unrelenting defense is enough. Texas A&M shut out its second tournament of the season with a 12-run performance, moving to 11-0.
Senior pitcher Makinzy Herzog dominated the circle, pitching four innings with five hits, zero runs and seven strikeouts. Herzog’s performance moves her record to 4-0, and she sits with 35 strikeouts this season.
Coach Jo Evans said that Herzog’s success stems from holding herself to high standards and believing in her team.
“She expects to be good, and she expects that we will be able to get out of tough situations,” Evans said. “Kansas did us a huge favor with a baserunning mistake at third base in one inning, but Makinzy [Herzog] took advantage of that and shut the inning down. She knows that she can go out and throw strikes with the bases loaded, because she trusts the defense to make plays.”
The undefeated Aggies made a strong showing with seven runs in the first inning. The streak began with a walk-in run by senior right fielder Morgan Smith, followed by six RBIs as A&M steadily pulled ahead. In the second inning, sophomore second baseman Rylen Wiggins launched her third home run of the season to add to the Aggies’ lead. By the fourth inning, A&M still held an 8-0 lead, however, with an RBI single from sophomore third baseman Trinity Cannon and freshman left fielder Katie Dack hitting a bases-clearing double, the maroon and white shot to 12-0.
The highlight of the game was the team’s persistent performance at bat, Evans said.
“I think the biggest takeaway from that game was how we were able to hit throughout our lineup,” Evans said. “Eight out of our nine batters had a hit, and the ninth got herself on base with a walk. We were really solid overall.”
The Aggies return to Davis Diamond to host the Reveille Classic starting Feb. 25 against Tennessee State, with first pitch at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.