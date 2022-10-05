Sitting at 6-5-2 overall, the Texas A&M soccer team is still searching for its first conference win. The Aggies, who sit at 0-4 in SEC play, host unranked Louisiana State on Thursday, Oct. 6.
After a 1-0 loss against Arkansas on Sept. 29, the Aggies outlasted Rice 1-0 on Sunday, Oct. 2. The non-conference win over Rice could be just what A&M needed to get back on track.
LSU is currently unranked, but has been playing at a very high level. Sitting at 8-2-2 overall, the Tigers are 3-1 in conference play. LSU beat Kentucky 3-2 on Sunday, Oct. 2, showing an ability to get to the net and score.
“You just can’t stop them in one way because they have the ability to score in a lot of different ways,” Aggie coach G Guerrieri said.
Playing LSU at Ellis Field is a big deal for the Aggies.
“The energy that comes from our crowd and from [the] Hullabaloo [Band] and all the groups that are at our games is phenomenal,” Guerrieri said of Ellis Field.
Although winless against SEC opponents, Guerrieri and the Aggies remain hungry to turn things around.
“It's a matter of continuing in the direction we want to go and remembering how good this team is,” Guerrieri said.
A&M has a big opportunity on Thursday to upset the Tigers and show just how good they really are.
