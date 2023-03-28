Texas A&M Women’s Rugby went 3-1 in its first home tournament of the spring season at Penberthy Rec Sports Complex on Saturday, March 25.
With nine games in the tournament, A&M’s competitive maroon team is now 8-3 on the season, defeating the University of Texas San Antonio 21-7, but taking the 39-0 loss against Texas Tech University. The maroon and white defeated The University of Texas 37-0, and Oklahoma State 22-5, but lost 15-10 to UTSA.
Many players, including rookies, got playing time at the home tournament, electronic systems engineering senior Emily Dodson said.
“I’m really proud of how they played today,” Dodson said. “The energy that the crowd brings is really good.”
Fans should follow the team when they head to nationals, mechanical engineering senior Shalini Siriwardena said.
“I think we did good as a team,” Siriwardena said. “We kept adjusting as a team after every game, which is the most important thing.”
All rugby players support each other whether they are team members or not, industrial distribution junior Sofia Reyes said.
“My favorite moment of the tournament is that one of our girls made a really good tackle and hit the opponent; she could have kept going, but she stopped the game and got the ref’s attention,” Reyes said. “It showed how great the Aggie spirit is and the community.”
The tournament went well because players worked together, Blinn Team freshman Laurel Huff said.
“We know what our weaker points are so that we get to work them before nationals on April 28,” Huff said.
The team will head to Washington, D.C. for nationals at the end of April. Follow the team @TamuWRFC on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for updates.
Sophia LaMothe is a recreation, park & tourism sciences junior and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
