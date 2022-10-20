On Saturday, the Texas A&M Men’s Club Volleyball team will host the Fall College Classic at the West Campus Recreation Center beginning at 8 a.m.
The Oct. 22 non-conference tournament will include 28 teams, including teams from Texas Tech, University of Texas and Rice University. A&M’s A Team will play at 8 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 2:25 p.m., on Court 1; B Team will play at 8:55 a.m., 11:40 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Court 2. Bracket play will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Electronic systems engineering technology senior Eliot Stein said the team is looking forward to playing on home court in front of friends and family; Stein is B Team co-captain. Admission to the tournament is free, and games continue throughout the day.
Follow the team @TAMUMensVolleyball on Instagram.
Jessi Morrison is a general studies sophomore and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
