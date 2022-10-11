Texas A&M played against Mississippi State at Reed Arena on Oct. 9th, but lost 3-1. The Aggies won the first set, starting with a decisive 3-0 lead. The Aggies kept that pace to win the set overall 29-27. That would be the only time the Aggies would have victory during this match.
Graduate hitter Caroline Meuth had an impressive 19 kills during this four-set match. Meuth and freshman opposite hitter Logan Lednicky combined for a total of 37 kills. Over half of the team's total kills came from Meuth and Lednicky.
The Aggies kept the sets close. In each set lost, the Bulldogs only pulled away toward the end of the set. The Fightin’ Farmers brought their all, but they were left just short for the last three sets that determined the Bulldogs victory.
““We need to finish, but that's what will happen with more experience,” coach Laura Kuhn said. “Every time out is growing us as a team. It's great to see them be able to mesh together and work off of each other, but now it comes down to finishing cleanly.”
A&M will continue its fight as it tries to improve its 10-8 record. The Aggies have a hard battle on Oct. 19th against and at Arkansas, starting at 7 p.m.
