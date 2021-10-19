On home ice, Texas A&M defeated Texas State on Oct. 17 to conclude its home-opening weekend. The win puts the Aggies at a season record of 5-4-0.
The Aggies scored twice in response to the Bobcats’ opening goal to break the 0-0 tie in the first period. During the second period, the Bobcats seized a power play while Jacob Norwood was in the penalty box and had a chance to tie the game. Instead, the Aggies maintained possession of the puck, took care of the defensive zone and managed to keep the Bobcats from getting the equalizer.
In the third period, freshman defenseman Jack Alexander scored the first goal of his career for the maroon and white and had a strong defensive game at the end.
“I felt a sense of relief, and now feel like I have found the confidence to skate the puck up at this level,” Alexander said.
During the game, Alexander also racked up two assists on goals from junior forward Gavin McCallister and sophomore forward Robby Sours.
Goals by junior forward Ethan McDonald and senior forward Spencer Mullen rallied the Aggies after being down 1-0 to the Bobcats.
“It was great to put together a win after a tough series against East Texas Baptist, where the guys put up a really good effort, but came up short,” A&M assistant coach Gary Russell said.
After dropping three games to the ETBU Tigers, the Aggies switched up their offensive lines in an attempt to create more chances.
“The new lines created more chemistry between the players and resulted in more offensive production,” Russell said. “I'm looking forward to playing Texas State again next weekend after a week of rest and practice.”
The Aggies will host the Bobcats for the second game of the series on Friday, Oct. 22, with a follow-up series scheduled against the University of Texas from Oct. 29-30.
