On Sunday, Sept. 17, Texas A&M equestrian hosted the Maroon and White Scrimmage at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Aggies finished last season 9-7 along with an appearance at the quarterfinals of the National Equestrian Association Championship Tournament.
The Aggies return 15 riders from the 2022-23 squad who saw competition, including 13 of the 18 starters from the NCEA Tournament appearance. Notable returnees include All-Americans Cori Cansdale (Horsemanship), Keesa Luers (Reining) and Lauren Hanson (Reining).
The scrimmage began with Fences and Horsemanship as Team White and Team Maroon went head-to-head for the first point of the day.
Fences
Sophomore Kate Triantos scored a 77 on Converse.
Sophomore Alexa Leong scored a 76 on Tempi.
Sophomore Reagen Royalty scored an 83 on Max.
Senior Bella Kay scored a 75 on Sparky.
Senior Alexis Ortiz scored an 80 on North.
Freshman and Most Outstanding Performer Ali Treuting scored an 85 which secured the third point and victory for Team White in Fences along with Kay and Ortiz. Team Maroon scored two points by Junior Clare Campbell and Triantos.
Horsemanship
Junior Hanna Olaussen scored a point for Team Maroon with 71.5 on Gravy.
Graduate Cori Cansdale scored a point for Team White 73.5 on Max.
Sophomore Mimi Braun scoured a point for Team Maroon with 74 on Flyer.
Junior Ellie Gerbrandt scored a point for Team Maroon with 75 on Sally.
Senior Ella Patek scored a point for Team Maroon with 77 on Bailey.
The Maroon and White Teams tied 4-4 in Horsemanship. Petak earned Most Outstanding Performer from the Maroon Team. Gerbrandt, Olaussen and Braun added to Petak’s point. On the White Team, McCullough, Heitman, Cansdale, and Hanson each took a point.
Flat
Junior Lauren Roden scored a 57 on Nickel.
Sophomore Kendall Austin scored a 64 on Splendid.
Junior Brooke Brombach scored a 68 on CJ.
Freshman Avery DeYoung scored a 69 on Porter.
Junior Skylar Allen scored a 70 on Porter.
Senior Maggie Nealon scored a 72 on Sparky.
Junior Grace Platt scored a 74 on Beau.
Team Maroon took the victory in flat with a score of 3-2. Maroon was carried by Brombach, senior Devon Thomas, and freshman Karsen Kaiden. White secured two points by freshman Lillian Reynolds and junior Most Outstanding Performer Maeve O’Donovan.
Reining
Freshman Moriah McQueen scored a 66 on Joker.
Senior Keesa Luers scored a 70 on Joe.
Junior Lauren Hanson scored 71.5 on Shorty.
Freshman Anna Harris scored 73 on Uvalde.
Graduate Emmy Lu Marsh scored a 73 on Boss.
Freshman Isabelle Gonzalez scored 70 on Tank.
Team White took the win in Reining 4-1. Harris, Rodriguez, Luers and Marsh secured points for White while Hansom got Team Maroon on the board with one point.
The Maroon and White begin their regular season on Friday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. against Baylor at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.
