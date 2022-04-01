The 2022 recruiting class is the gift that keeps on giving for Texas A&M football. Right when Aggieland thought the team’s youth movement was over, one more athlete threw his name into the ring.
A&M now has four five-star athletes, according to 247Sports, along the defensive line in the Aggies’ Class of 2026: No. 2 Walter Nolen, No. 9 Shemar Stewart, No. 16 Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and, now, No. 18 Lebbeus Overton.
On Friday, April 1, Overton announced he’d be committing to A&M as he continues to pursue his future in football — and this wasn’t an April Fool’s Joke.
BREAKING: Five-Star DL Lebbeus Overton has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells @On3Recruits Overton was ranked as the No. 2 Player in the 2023 Class, before reclassifying to 2022.With the addition of Overton, A&M adds another 5 star to their historic No. 1 Class in ranking ERA pic.twitter.com/E2LVVZpGhy— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 1, 2022
Overton is a 5-star defensive lineman from Milton High School just outside of his hometown of Alpharetta, Ga., and announced his final five teams the same day he reclassified from the Class of 2023 to the Class of 2022 on Feb. 3: Oregon, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Ohio State.
With the Milton Eagles, Overton was a standout athlete. In basketball, he was First-Team All-Region, and in football, he had competed at the varsity level since his eighth-grade year. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, Overton combined for 40.5 sacks before dipping down to 7.5 his junior year.
Overton advanced his recruiting process by a year, moving his name into the 2022 class. After being ranked as a five-star defensive lineman and the No. 2 recruit by 247Sports in the 2023 class, he was classified as the 18th-ranked player in the 2022 class.
The class had a grade of 328.59 before the signing of Overton, the best of all time, according to 247Sports, and it’s only going to rise with this signing.
