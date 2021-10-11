The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday, Oct. 11 that Texas A&M will be fined $100,000 for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy, due to fans storming the field following the conclusion of the Oct. 9 football game against the then-No. 1 University of Alabama.
“Access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times,” the SEC policy reads. “For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”
Financial penalties were increased as a result of action taken during the 2015 SEC Spring Meeting. These penalties are imposed for violations in all sports sponsored by the SEC.
Institutional penalties range from $50,000 for a first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent offenses.
Fines imposed against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.
A&M was last fined for a violation following the seven overtime thriller against Louisiana State University in 2018. As this was the second violation after the game against Alabama, A&M owes the SEC $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.