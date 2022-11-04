Texas A&M Esports takes on the University of Michigan and the University of Kentucky in the Collegiate Esports Association, or CEA, Valorant tournament Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5.
A&M Esports has two squads participating in the tournament, TAMU Century and TAMU 12th. Both are ranked No. 2 in their brackets by the College Esports Association based on their point totals in-tournament.
No. 2 TAMU Century looks to take down No. 1 Michigan in the Central 1 Group, while No. 2 TAMU 12th hopes to do the same to No. 1 Kentucky in the Central 2 Group. A win from both squads would help secure top seeding in the 64-team elimination bracket, which is the next round of the tournament.
Boasting wins over the University of Alabama, University of Houston, Georgia Tech and Colorado State, the Aggies hope to continue a strong showing in the CEA. During this highly regarded tournament, Texas A&M Esports hopes to firmly establish an upward trajectory.
TAMU Century takes on Michigan on Friday at 7 p.m. CDT and will be live streamed On Twitch, while TAMU 12th battles Kentucky on Saturday at 8 p.m. CDT.
For more information and highlights surrounding the Texas A&M Valorant Team, follow the official YouTube channel.
Sam Day is an English junior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359: Reporting Sports to The Battalion.
