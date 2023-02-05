The Texas A&M men’s and women's diving teams traveled to Colorado Springs, Colo. for the three-day Air Force Diving Invitational. The Aggies finished up the competition with five divers in the platform finals on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Day 1 was marked by two first-place scores from seniors Alyssa Clairmont and Victor Povzner in the springboard events. Clairmont scored 346.10 in the 3-meter final. Povzner scored 394.55 on the 1-meter, followed by sophomore Allen Bottego in second place with a score of 393.75. Freshman Joslyn Oakley came in third with a score of 331.60, trailed by junior Mayson Richards in sixth. Junior Takuto Endo placed fourth for the men’s team at 356.15, followed by sophomore Rhett Hensley in seventh place and junior Shane Mardick in eighth place.
The women’s teams dominated Day 2 of the competition and claimed four of the top-five spots. Clairmont continued her elevated performance and took second place with a score of 311.70 on the 1-meter. Richards followed in second place at 309.35, Oakley in fourth place at 297.25 and junior Payton Props in fifth place at 291.50. For the men’s team, Endo finished sixth on the 3-meter at 360.20. Hensley followed in eighth place and Povzner in ninth place for the maroon and white.
On Day 3 in the finals round, Endo led the men’s team with a 328.25 final score to finish in fifth place overall. Hensley followed in eighth place with a final score of 310.90. Mardick finished in 11th place for the men’s divers and racked up a final score of 243.35.
Clairmont scored 241.35 in the finals, placing second overall for the women’s divers. Props followed in ninth place overall with a final score of 201.60 points.
Up next for A&M swim and dive, The Aggies will host the SEC Championship Feb. 14-18 at the Rec Center Natatorium.
