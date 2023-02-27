No. 13 Texas A&M’s Club Baseball took a win and a loss on Feb. 25 against unranked Texas Tech University.
The Aggies opened with an 8-2 win in the first game at Schultes Field in Brenham, but despite the strong opener fell short in the second game losing 8-14 to Tech.
Although team president Carlos Romo said the Aggies had a good all-around performance in the first game, Texas Tech had a big first inning during the second game. After the 12:30 p.m. start, Tech led the Aggies 8-0 at the end of the second game’s first inning.
The turning point for the Aggies was during the bottom of the first when No. 25 Romo hit a double. Despite a dive by the Tech center fielder, the ball headed towards the fence.
At the top of the second inning, the Aggies quickly got three outs to begin at the bottom of the second ready to bat. After this, things started falling into place, said university studies senior Romo.
“Yes, we battled back after being down 8-0 early in the game,” Romo said. “We scored a run pretty much every inning the rest of the way, it just wasn’t our day.”
At the top of the fifth, the score was 5-8 as Texas Tech got ready to bat. The Aggies had dug themselves in a hole and did everything they could to get out, Romo said.
“There is always hope with this team,” Romo said. “You never want to count us out because it’s baseball – anything can happen.”
At the end of the fifth the scoreboard read 6-9. The Aggies were never able to get out front the rest of the game.
“We are No. 13 in the country, and we believe we are a top-10 team.” Romo said,
“We are wanting to do whatever we can to move up the rankings.”
Romo noted Tech took advantage of every mistake made by the Aggies.
“Tyler Dickerson is a freshman and had a couple clutch hits to bring us within striking distance,” Romo said. “He has been a great addition to our team and continues to get better.”
Kalin Kerr is a junior communications major with a journalism minor and contributed this article from the JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.