The No. 13 Texas A&M club baseball team secured a 12-6 victory against Texas Tech University at Bomber Field in Bryan on Sunday, Feb. 26.
The Sunday rubber match put the Aggies on top of the three-game weekend series Feb. 25-26. On Saturday, A&M fell to the Raiders 14-8 in an afternoon match despite an 8-2 win earlier that day. Although the afternoon loss brought an end to their six-game win streak, the Aggies are currently 7-2 for the 2022-23 season, according to ClubBaseball.org.
The series finale was a welcome turnaround, said graduate pitcher Tanner McDonald, since the team’s Saturday loss was due to their own mistakes.
“We didn’t necessarily get beat, we just kinda beat ourselves,” McDonald said. “It felt really good to bounce back today.”
The Aggies had a quick start to the tie-breaker game and were leading with 11 points by the end of the third inning. The Raiders were eventually able to gain some defensive momentum and hold at that score for the next three innings, but that wasn’t enough to stop the maroon and white.
“It really shows that we are able to come back after adversity,” said McDonald.
The Aggies were confident going into the morning that they had the skills required to close out the series, said team president and senior pitcher Tomas Romo.
Their grit and perseverance was on display when Tech started making plays, scoring six runs of their own.
“Towards the end there the other team started to come out there and play,” said Romo. “But we felt confident we had guys who could close us out.”
The Aggies are insistent that they have what it takes to make it to the National Club Baseball World Series in late May, senior shortstop and second baseman Brendan Dye said, and this win contributes to their confidence as they approach conference play on March 4.
The Aggies will play the University of Texas at Austin on Saturday, March 4, at home. Additional information and updates can be found on the Texas A&M Club Baseball team’s Instagram @TamuClubBaseball and on Twitter @AgsClubBaseball.
Meredith Gammon is a recreation, park and tourism sciences freshman and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
